Support the JBay Recycling Project

The JBay Recycling Project situated at the CMR Building in Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the shop from 11:30 on a Monday, as well as with registration, weighing of recyclables, recording of the weight of recyclables brought in and the awarding of mulas, hand washing, handing out of food and filing of registration cards.

The only qualifications that volunteers need are love in their hearts and a willingness to help. Volunteers can help either for the full duration or even just for an hour or two.

The JBRP is open to all children in Jeffreys Bay.

Contact Tanja Lategan at 084 684 6771 and visit their website at www.jbayrecyclingproject.org

