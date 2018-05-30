Support Kouga Hospice and win a 21-piece Quilt

A quilt’s design should inspire awe and wonder in the eye of the beholder. Made with love and care, this 21-piece quilt was completed within 4 weeks by Jeffreys Bay resident, Zahlia Wilcox.

“I made it specifically for Kouga Hospice. The multi colours represent the patients for which they care.

No matter their age, gender or colour, Hospice cares for all in equal measures. This quilt is called Memories in honor of my late husband who passed away from Cancer,” Wilcox said.

Kouga Hospice celebrates its 21st birthday in August and aims to raise R21 000 from raffles for a much needed bed for use by patients.

The entire quilt plus its 20 blocks, make up 21 pieces in total and cost around R 7000. Kouga Manager Sr. Ingrid Williams acknowledged the wonderful support the locals had shown in the past and feels positive that they will meet their target.

“Hospital beds are always in demand and we would like to have another one to meet the need. They are very expensive, but we are positive that we can source one for R21 000 – if we ask nicely,” Williams said.

The public can purchase R 10 raffles from local Hospice Shops or simply donate to make up the R21 000. The closing date is midnight on 31 May and the winner will be announced on 1 June.

Contact Jennifer on 042 291 1159 for more information.

