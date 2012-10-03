Breaking News
Students get scammed with accommodation
America issues Somalia travel warning
Police arrest house robber
Record numbers of international visitors visit Cape Town
Round four of EC Swim Series at Marina Martinique on Sunday
Water shortages expected in Port Elizabeth
Gang warfare erupts in Jeffreys Bay
Rhino Poachers remain behind bars
Robbers arrested in Joubertina
Photo of the day – Anticipation
You are here:  /   /   / 
Eastern Cape The wind of change in blowing in Port Elizabeth
Students get scammed with accommodation

The South African Police Service in Port Elizabeth is warning students to be wary when looking for accommodation to rent.

The warning is issued after a person was scammed when responding to an online advertisement.

It is alleged that an 18 year old teenager applied for student accommodation after viewing an advertisement on a well-known internet site.

The student contacted the person in the advertisement and a deposit of R3500 was deposited into the person’s account in order to secure the accommodation.

Photos of the place was also sent to the student.

On 10 January 2017, the student went to view the place only to discover that the Summerstrand address supplied, does not exist.

Further communication with the ‘lessor’ proved futile.

During this time of the year, fraudsters are aware that many students will be looking for accommodation and they will take full advantage of the vulnerable.

Visit Core Surf & Skate for awesome deals.

Visit Core Surf & Skate for awesome deals.

Police also advise people looking for property to rent to be extremely cautious when responding to online rental advertisements.

Do not ever pay the deposit or rent for a place you haven’t seen for yourself.

Make sure that you are dealing with the correct people, such as registered estate agents.

Students are advised not to deposit any money without having solid proof of guaranteed accommodation.

The Police are investigating a case of Fraud

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive