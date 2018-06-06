Striking citrus workers burn store and tractors in Kirkwood

The South African Police have warned criminal elements that they will be dealt with as a store and tractors were set alight in Kirkwood last night (5 June 2018).

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said that no arrests have been made and no case dockets opened as yet.

Citrus workers in Addo and Kirkwood have been on a wage strike demanding a 13% wage increase while employers were reportedly offering between 8% and 10%.

“It is alleged that a group of about 200 workers blocked the R 336 extension leading to Moses Mabhida township in Kirkwood with stones and burning tyres,” said Nkohli.

He said police later received reports of attacks on orchards in the area.

Nkohli confirmed that at least one orchard store and three tractors were set alight.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has issued a stern warning to protesters.

“We view these actions as opportunistic criminal elements that are going to be dealt with harshly,” she said.

