Strikers warned to behave

Security agencies, including the South African Police, have warned that anyone causing mayhem and committing crimes during the nationwide strike today will be arrested.

This follows the announcement of a strike by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) nationally.

South Africa’s economic hubs of Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will be the centre of protest actions when thousands of SAFTU members are expected to down tools and embark on the strike.

SAFTU is the second largest trade union federation in South Africa.

In a statement the South African Police (SAPS) said their mandate demands them to secure gatherings and to allow all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to protest and participate in strike action without any fear of intimidation or any other forms of criminality.

However, the Constitution directs that SAPS prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property, and to enforce the law.

“The South African Police Service will continue to execute this mandate.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure appeals to those who will be participating in the strike, to respect the rights of those who choose not be participate in such actions and to refrain from intimidation or any other form of criminal behaviour.

Those who will participate must do so within the confines of the law and in a responsible manner.

Those disguising themselves as protesters but are joining only to cause mayhem and commit crime, will face arrest and prosecution,” concluded the statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

