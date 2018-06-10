Stow away rescued from ship in Port Elizabeth harbour

A stow away fled from crew and suffered a fractured leg after fleeing up a crane in a dramatic incident in Port Elizabeth on Friday 8 July 2018.

The 32 year old male believed to be from Tanzania, managed to reach a narrow ledge half way up the crane on the bulk carrier MI Harmony which had docked in the Port Elizabeth harbour ,after having being discovered on the ship as a suspected stow away.

He had reportedly threatened to jump from the crane but the ships crew had managed to reach him and secure him while an EMS rescue squad and were responding to the scene.

A Police Dive Unit were also in attendance.

An NSRI rescue technician joined the EMS paramedic and the stow away on the narrow shelf on the crane.

The man was transported to hospital by an EMS ambulance for further treatment and he is in a stable condition.

It is suspected that the man stowed away on the ship in Tanzania and although the ships last Port of call was Madagascar, he was only discovered onboard once docked in Port Elizabeth harbour.

