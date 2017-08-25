Storm surf smashes Jeffreys Bay coastline

Disaster management services went on full alert in Jeffreys Bay yesterday afternoon as massive waves pounded the coastline.

With some local surfers calling it the biggest swell in decades, the Kouga Municipality were eventually forced to close the Aston Bay causeway due to the ocean breaching the lagoon, causing water levels to rise alarmingly.

Some brave surfers paddled out at Supertubes, but it was not easy to catch waves in such conditions.

There is concern that some of the boardwalks in the Supertubes and Point areas may have been damaged by the huge waves that washed up the beach.

Jeffreys Bay Councillor Brenton Williams was on the scene at the Aston Bay causeway and said that conditions eventually became too dangerous for motorists.

“We had to close a section of Swan Drive as the waves had encircled the Aston Bay Community Hall and reached as far as the road itself,” said Williams.

“In conjunction with the Paradise Beach community leaders, a decision was made to close the causeway at sunset, due to continual surges of water from the ocean that resulted in a flow of water over the causeway.

The Kouga Municipality will assess infrastructural damages this morning.

