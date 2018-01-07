Stolen NSRI pink buoy tracked down in Port Elizabeth

The pink rescue buoy, stolen from Surfers Point in Jeffreys Bay has been located and returned to the beach.

After hours of investigation by NSRI, Atlas Security, SAPS, Kouga Traffic Department and the person who filmed the rescue buoy being stolen, the perpetrators were traced to Port Elizabeth.

The owner of the vehicle was not involved and was not aware that those who borrowed her car had committed this act.

The NSRI has been involved in discussions with the three young men, their parents, the owner of the car and legal guidance was offered by the Authorities.

Meanwhile, the search for the body of the man who drowned when a rip current swept him out to sea at Anne Avenue in St Francis Bay continues.

The family and friends of the deceased walked sections of the coastline yesterday to assist authorities in the search.