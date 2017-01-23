Still no sign of Nikki Pienaar

A Western Cape man who was nabbed in Port Elizabeth following the disappearance of his girlfriend two weeks ago, supplied a false residential address to the police, according to the Herald.

Jacobus Oosthuizen, 32, told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court through his Legal Aid SA attorney that he would plead not guilty to a provisional charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Oosthuizen was arrested outside the KFC in Five Ways, while parked in the Peugeot vehicle belonging to the mother of Nicole Pienaar, reported missing earlier this month.

Police are still searching for Pienaar, 28, who was last seen on January 5 when she left her mother’s home in the gold Peugeot.

According to police, Oosthuizen claimed he and Pienaar, who were involved in a relationship, had an argument and he dropped her off in Oudtshoorn on January 7.

The prosecution said on Monday afternoon that it still needed to be determined whether or not Oosthuizen had any previous convictions or pending cases.

The matter was postponed to January 27, when the necessary arrangements will be made for the case against Oosthuizen to be transferred to the Paarl Magistrate’s Court.

SAPS has requested that anyone who might have information on Nicole’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.