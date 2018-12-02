Steven Sawyer is the World Longboard Champion

Jeffreys Bay local Steven Sawyer has won the 2018 WSL World Longboard Championship at the Taiwan Open of Surfing in clean, 2 – 3 foot waves at Jinzun Harbour.
Sawyer came up against Longboarding legend Kai Sallas (HAW) in an incredible 25 minute Final.
Sawyer, is a proven shortboard surfer as well, having competed in the 2017 JBay Open Championship Tour event as a Wildcard.
He was competing on a board shaped by his father Des Sawyer, a long time Jeffreys Bay local, that seemed to suit the waves of Taiwan perfectly.
He will now join the likes of Jordy Smith (Junior title), Shaun Thompson, Wendy Botha as a WSL World Champion.
“My dad has been shaping me incredible boards recently and they worked so well all event. This is my second time visiting Taiwan and it is such an amazing place with amazing waves,” said Sawyer, the new World Champion.
Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship Men’s Final Results:
Heat 1: Steven Sawyer (ZAF) 16.10 DEF. Kai Sallas (HAW) 15.10
Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship Men’s Semifinal Results:
Heat 1: Steven Sawyer (ZAF) 16.10 DEF. Taylor Jensen (USA) 12.96
Heat 2: Kai Sallas (HAW) 15.80 DEF. Cole Robbins (USA) 15.10
Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship Men’s Quarterfinal Results:
Heat 1: Steven Sawyer (ZAF) 14.76 DEF. Tony Silvagni (USA) 12.94
Heat 2: Taylor Jensen (USA) 14.23 DEF. Harley Ingleby (AUS) 13.57
Heat 3: Kai Sallas (HAW) 16.33 DEF. Edouard Delpero (FRA) 12.83
Heat 4: Cole Robbins (USA) 14.67 DEF. Antoine Delpero (FRA) 12.36