Stephanie Gilmore To Return To The Corona JBay Open

Current World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) women’s ratings leader and last year’s Corona JBay Open event winner Stephanie Gilmore from Australia will be returning to JBay to defend her title this year.

Stephanie was the first winner of the women’s division since the last time they ran such an event, in the year 2000.

Steph was one of the outstanding surfers of the entire event last year in JBay and was a graceful and stylish winner, beating Lakey Peterson (USA) in the final in an event that enjoyed excellent waves at Supertubes, one of the best right-hand point-break waves in the world.

Stephanie is the seven-times world champion, and has made it clear that she would like another title to her name.

She is powerful and has style of surfing that is very enjoyable to watch, combining flow and grace with speed and power on the long lines of Supertubes.

Last year the third place finishes were Bianca Buitendag from South Africa and Tatiana Weston-Webb, representing Brazil.

Buitendag was the event wildcard, selected by the WSL to fill the wildcard slot on the day. Being a former Championship Tour surfer, and a regular surfer at Supertubes, she was the obvious pic for the wildcard.

Tatiana Weston-Webb is one of the most explosive and dynamic goofy-footers on the tour, is always a standout at Supers and really enjoys it when the waves get a big bigger. She will be returning to better her third-place finish last year.

The Corona JBay Open is the anchor event for the JBay Winterfest, the multi-sports and culture festival that is supported by Kouga Municipality and takes place every winter.

It brings thousands of visitors to the town every year, and some of the happenings during the festival include trail running, a skins fishing contest, a bowling tournament, a funduro moto-x event and more.

There are also the Vibe In The Park music sessions that will take place at the Supertubes Park. Some of the names being bandied around are Desmond and the Tutus, Matthew Mole, and Desmond and the Tutus.

Alongside all the festivities there will also be live comedy shows with the likes of Barry Hilton and Gino Fabbri, book launches and pro surfer signing nights.

For now however, we all look forward to the return of the likes of Steph Gilmore and the rest of the female WSL surfing contingent.

The girls surf exceptionally well these days, and their performances at Supers last year was a very popular and well-attended segment of the surfing competition.

Steph Gilmore recently won the Corona Bali Protected at Keramas in Bali, Indonesia, sound the horn that she is on a world title run this year.

