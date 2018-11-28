Stephanie Gilmore Claims Historic 7th Surfing World Title

Stephanie Gilmore claimed an historic seventh World Surfing Title at Honolua Bay in Hawaii.

Gilmore’s incredible achievement comes following remaining challenger Lakey Peterson’s early elimination from the Beachwaver Maui Pro, the final stop on the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Women’s Championship Tour.

This victory sees her equal the record for the most women’s world titles (currently held by Layne Beachley) and puts Gilmore, 30, in an elite class within surfing’s World Champions – only two other individuals have accomplished the feat of earning seven World Titles: Beachley (AUS) (7) and Kelly Slater (USA) (11).

Gilmore won her first world title in her rookie season (2007) and became the first surfer ever (male or female) to accomplish such a feat. She went on to claim three more consecutive titles (2008, 2009 and 2010) and has racked up an impressive 29 Championship Tour victories during her career, second only to Slater.

The now 7X World Champion (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018) narrowly missed out on clinching her seventh title in Maui last year, but came into the event this year in first place on the Jeep Leaderboard with three of event wins so far this season at Bells Beach, Australia; Saquarema, Brazil and Jeffreys Bay.

A thrilling year-long battle with Lakey Peterson (USA), who was on the hunt for her maiden world title, saw the pair trade the Jeep Leader Jersey until Gilmore’s cemented her place atop the rankings following her with at the Corona Open JBay.

Stephanie Gilmore’s 2018 WSL Championship Tour Results:

Roxy Pro Gold Coast: 5th

Rip Curl Women’s Pro Bells Beach: 1st

Oi Rio Women’s Pro: 1st

Corona Bali Protected: 5th

Uluwatu CT: 3rd

Corona Open JBay: 1st

Vans US Open of Surfing: 2nd

Surf Ranch Pro: 2nd

Roxy Pro France: 2nd

Beachwaver Maui Pro: TBD

Stephanie Gilmore’s Championship Tour Career Rankings:

2018: 1st

2017: 2nd

2016: 6th

2015: 12th

2014: 1st

2013: 5th

2012: 1st

2011: 3rd

2010: 1st

2009: 1st

2008: 1st

2007: 1st

