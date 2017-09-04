Steep petrol price increase on 5 September

South African motorists will be paying more at the petrol pump from Wednesday.

The Department of Energy has announced that the price of all grades of petrol will increase by 67c/l with effect from midnight on 5 September.

The price of diesel, both 0.05 percent sulphur and 0.005 percent sulphur, would increase by 44.00c/l.

The Department said the main reasons for the fuel price adjustments were that the rand depreciated, on average, against the US dollar during the period under review, and that the international prices of petroleum products increased on average during the same time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

