Stay at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion and fly for free

Stay at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion and fly for free

Stay at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion and fly for free

What’s not to love about Mauritius?

After about 15 “research” trips to the island, and our 16th coming up shortly, we can quite comfortably say Mauritius is the holiday destination of note.

We are also the early recipient of really good deals from the best resorts on the island.

If you’re thinking of sneaking away from the cold South African winter, drop us an email at sales@jbaynews.com and we’ll set you up to get a nice suntan.

To show you how serious we are, we’re offering free flights to Mauritius! One of the craziest deals of the year so far!

This deal applies to Club Med La Plantation d’Albion on selected dates and is a limited offer.

Pay the land price and fly free to Club Med La Plantation d’Albion with Air Mauritius on selected dates: 28th June, 6th July, 31 August, 7th September or 14th September 2019.

Available only at La Plantation d’Albion and with Air Mauritius. This offer is only available through JBay News and The Travel Collective and ends on 31st May 2019.

Price: From R 21 900 per person (terms and conditions apply).

What’s Included at La Plantation d’Albion with the Free Flights Offer:

Flights – Included (Up to 2 – adults only)

Transfers – Included

Accommodation – Included

Gourmet cuisine – Included

Drinks & Snacks – Included

Sports & Activities – Included

Day & Night Entertainment – Included

Email sales@jbaynews.com to make your booking before 30 May 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

