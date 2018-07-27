Stall space available at Town of the Year ‘makietie’

Local businesses, entrepreneurs, churches and community organisations are invited to apply for stall space at the “Jeffreybaai Kia Makietie” in September.

The “makietie” will take place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from September 21 to 23. It is part of the prize Jeffreys Bay won when it was crowned as the Kwêla Town of the Year in June.

Head of the organising committee, Joe Ferreira, said the programme would include entertainment for old and young.

Artists include Emo Adams, Willem Botha, Leah, Wynand & Chereé, Frikkie Muller, The Triangles, Rooies and Gerhard de Jager from Luister FM while Lollos will be in attendance on Saturday to delight the younger set.

There will also be a ‘Jeffreys Bay has got Talent’ competition for schools, a dog show and play park, with more activities expected to be added to the programme in the coming weeks.

“Winning the Kwêla Town of the Year title was hard work. Organising the ‘makietie’ is proving to be as big a task. We are very grateful to all the roleplayers who have been working extra long hours to make it a great success,” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Hendricks said the ‘makietie’ would lay the foundation for Jeffreys Bay to start a new annual festival for September. This was usually the time the Shell Festival was held in the past.

“Having an annual festival in September will be a great attraction for visitors. This is in line with the Kouga Council’s commitment to grow tourist numbers and our local economy,” he said.

Potential stall-holders are invited to send an email to kwelamakietie@gmail.com or contact Estelle at 082 824 3124.

