Stage 2 load shedding for Jeffreys Bay

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented across South Africa today (2 December 2018).

Jeffreys Bay will be without power from 7 pm – 9.30 pm this evening.

The power utility was unable to build up sufficient reserve capacity for the upcoming week.

About 5000 MW of plant generation is unavailable due to maintenance, while 10 000 MW is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance and technical faults.

Coal reserves are still low as is diesel supply.

Jeffreys Bay load shedding schedule can be found here

There is no scheduled load shedding for Humansdorp today.

