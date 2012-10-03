Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay crime handcuffs bars
St Francis house robber receives 11 year jail sentence

The Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court sentenced 27-year-old Yekelo Melumzi to 11 years imprisonment.

Melumzi committed a house robbery on Wednesday, 21 September 2016 at 05:00 at a residential home in St Francis Drive, St Francis Bay.

The accused robbed cellphones and electronic equipment from the female victim (in her twenties) worth more than R 16 000 at the time.

Melumzi was apprehended soon after the house robbery and the stolen equipment was also recovered.

He was also sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on a second charge of shoplifting that occurred on 16 February 2016 in St Francis Bay.

St Francis Bay detective commander, Captain Johan du Toit welcomed the sentencing.

