Breaking News
Jacob Zuma killed the ANC – We will not let him kill South Africa too
St Francis College brings you the Monte Carlo Royale on Friday 23 June 2017
History made in Kouga as unanimous budget gets approved
Huge waves expected along Southern and Western coastlines
Taxi violence erupts in Jeffreys Bay
JBU Supertrail set to run on Wednesday
Can South Africans feel safe in their own homes?
Schalk Burger, AB de Villiers & Dale Steyn will be at JBay Winterfest ’17
Photo of the day : Sand and sea
How Cuito Cuanavale redefined southern Africa
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
St Francis College brings you the Monte Carlo Royale on Friday 23 June 2017

Book the date, because this exciting event, being held at the St Francis Links Club House, is sure to be great evening of rocking music, awesome food and a whole load of gaming fun.

Gaming Events, a company from Johannesburg, will be facilitating the Roulette, Black Jack and Poker tables.

Tickets cost R250 per person, and ticket price includes complimentary champagne, dinner, entrance into a lucky draw as well as ‘$500 funny money’ to get the gaming evening started. Credit card facilities will be available for purchases of chips thereafter.

Arrival at the event is from 19:00, and allows for an opportunity to browse the silent art auction, as well as other general auction items.

Gaming tables will open at 20:00, and as dinner will be served canapé style, there is no need to book an entire table.

The dress code for the evening is smart, but don’t forget your dancing shoes, because there will be a dance floor and DJ set up in Jack’s Bar.

For more information contact Heather White 082 292 5909 or the St Francis College on 042 294 1395

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive