St Francis Bay Rotary to hold wine auction

The Rotary Satellite Club of St Francis Bay will hold a wine auction at Cape St Francis Resort on Saturday, April 20 – a first for the club.

Some 50 lots of wine sourced from well-known cellars and boutique cellars will be auctioned by guest auctioneer Jeff Clause from St Francis Links.

A custom built surfboard, accommodation and collectable items will also come under the hammer.

“St Francis is a relatively small community and there are many areas of need which require ongoing support,” says Craig Northwood from St Francis Rotary.

“In order to sustain our existing community upliftment and development projects and meet increasing new demands, it is necessary for Rotary to intensify its local fundraising efforts. By holding the wine auction over Easter, we hope to attract both locals and holidaymakers in St Francis over this busy period.

“The auction is a first for the club, and the intention is to make it an annual event.”

Tickets at a cost of R250 per person, are available at Kouga Print or Rotary St Francis at 082 777 5624. Alternatively, send an email to contact@rotarystfrancisbay.org.

Tickets include a welcome drink, food and wine.

A cash bar will be available.

Themed Nederbeach, the dress code for the evening is casual beach attire.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Friends of St Francis Nature Areas (F.O.S.T.E.R), the St Francis Kromme Enviro Trust and the St Francis Bay National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Photo: Stan Blumberg

