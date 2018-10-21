St Francis Bay couple tied up during house robbery

Breaking News
The South African Police are investigating a house robbery after three men stormed into a home and tied up a husband and his wife in St Francis Bay on Friday (19 October 2018).

According to the Police it is alleged that three men, one carrying a firearm, entered a house situated near Kromme River in St Francis Bay through an unlocked door at around 8 pm.

The suspects held a man (57) and his wife (55) at gunpoint, and also tied up the couple.

They stole cash, laptop, jewellery and cellphones before fleeing the scene.

The husband managed to untie himself and alerted the Police.

The Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

