Sporting codes get set for the Mayor’s Cup

Kouga is set to start the new year on a sporting high, with up to ten disciplines set to participate in the annual Mayor’s Cup tournament for the first time.

The official launch of the tournament took place at Humansdorp last week Friday.

At the launch Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the tournament would once again see the region’s top soccer, rugby, netball and golf players competing for top honours.

“It won’t stop there, however, as we plan on expanding the tournament to include cricket, tennis, marathon running, cycling, volleyball, pool and chess as well,” he said.

“We will also be engaging with our disabled community, as we would like to include them in the games as well.”

The tournament will take place over three months, from January to March 2019, under the theme “Play together, build together”.

Hendricks said while sport helped to keep participants fit and healthy and was also a means of unifying people from all walks of life, these would not be the prime objectives of the tournament.

“It’s about building character in our young people. We want to encourage a return to basic values and help our communities combat the many social ills, from drug abuse to gangsterism, that are taking root among us.”

He said sport had the potential to teach young people confidence, discipline, leadership skills, the value of team work and the importance of fighting for something other than yourself.

“ When you practise and play in a team, it also teaches you how important it is for everyone to move forward together – no one should be left behind.

“With the right guidance, that team can become a second family to you and provide you with the support you need to say ‘no’ to life’s many temptations.”

Kouga Sub-Union President Wilskut Diedlof thanked the Mayor on behalf of the sporting fraternity. “We are very pleased with the plan to grow the tournament and appreciate everything the Council is doing to support local sport.”

Humansdorp teams scored a hattrick in last year’s tournament, with Kruisfontein United winning the rugby, City All Stars the soccer and Poison Ivy the netball.

