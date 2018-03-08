Special Rating Area – St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108) NOTICE NO.35/2018

PUBLIC INVITATION FOR OBJECTIONS IN RESPECT OF A PROPOSED SPECIAL RATING AREA APPLICATION, ST FRANCIS BAY

Notice is hereby given that an application for a proposed Special Ratings Area, in St Francis Bay, within the Kouga Municipal Area, was lodged with the Kouga Municipality, on 23 February 2018, and in terms of the Kouga Municipality’s Rates By-Law and Property Rates Policy.

Please further note that all owners of the ratable property situated within the proposed Special Ratings Area, or members of the local community are called upon to submit written objections to the proposed establishment of the Special Ratings Area, which objections must be received by the Municipality no later than Friday, 30 March 2018 at 15h00.

Objections may also be submitted by email, to the office of the Municipal Manager, at jreed@kouga.gov.za

The Application herein will lie open for inspection at the St Francis Bay Municipal Offices as well as the Municipal Offices at 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay.

Kindly note that copies of the application will be made available upon request and at own cost.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNCIPAL MANAGER

P.O. Box 21

Jeffreys Bay

6330

