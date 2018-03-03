Southern Kings secure first PRO14 win

The visitors led 10-0 early in the game, thanks to a try from Dorian Jones but the Kings turned on the style with Vulindlu at the heart of everything they did.

He scored their first try of the night, while there were further efforts for Masixole Banda, Ruaan Lerm, Anthony Volmink and Bobby de Wee.

They stay bottom of Conference B but have closed the gap between them and the Dragons ahead of their next game against Benetton Rugby.

With the cold weather forcing all of the Guinness PRO14 games in Europe to be called off, there were extra eyes on the Kings and Dragons.

And the away side made a fast start with kicker Jones sending a penalty sailing through the posts in the opening few minutes.

The Kings struggled to break down the Dragons’ stubborn defence, although fullback Banda was a menace every time he galloped forward.

However, it was the Dragons who scored the first try of the match with fly-half Jones sprinting through after a neat off-load ten metres from the tryline.

That sparked the Kings into life and they scored their first try of the match just eight minutes before the break.

With a line-out five metres from the line, the forwards sucked Dragons defenders in and Vulindlu burst through from close range.

Jones slotted through another Dragons penalty but the Kings had the momentum and the lead at the break.

Banda beat two defenders before kicking ahead and the ball bounced kindly for him to score.

The Dragons were shell-shocked and the Kings maintained their intensity after the break with a stunning length-of-the-field try.

Kurt Coleman was the architect, evading two tackles in his own 22 before sprinting clear and supplying Vulindlu to run in unopposed.

A bonus point was secured shortly after as De Wee counter-rucked superbly in the Dragons’ 22 and when the ball went wide No.8 Lerm was left with a simple finish.

The Dragons dominated territory and possession in the second half but could not break through the Kings’ stubborn defence.

And they were picked off again before the end as Volmink touched down the Kings’ fifth try of the night before De Wee bulldozed over for his first career try.

SCORERS

Southern Kings

Tries: Luzuko Vulindlo (2), Masixole Banda, Anthony Volminck, Ruan Lerm, Bobby De Wee. Conversions: Kurt Coleman (6). Penalty: Coleman.

Dragons

Try: Dorian Jones. Conversion: Jones. Penalties: Jones (2).