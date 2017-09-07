Southern Kings fans in for PRO14 rugby treat

Eastern Cape rugby fans will be able to watch the Southern Kings against world class opponents as the Guinness PRO14 comes to South Africa, with tickets to this exciting new addition to the rugby calendar available immediately.

The Southern Kings will be in action in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium no less than 10 times, taking on the best teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy, as well as a local derby against the Toyota Cheetahs.

Their opening match will be on Saturday, 16 September, when they take on Irish powerhouse, Leinster.

The Southern Kings on Thursday announced a wide range of ticket options for these matches, which will allow all rugby supporters the ideal opportunity to come and watch some of the best players in the world taking to the field against the Southern Kings in an iconic stadium.

There will also be a first-time offering of scholars’ tickets and according to Southern Kings Chief Operations Officer, Charl Crous, the whole pricing structure is aimed at making this international competition really affordable and allowing supporters and especially families the opportunity to experience the match day action live from their seats within the NMB stadium.

Southern Kings Head Coach, Deon Davids, urged fans to come and support the team: “There is no doubt, as we saw earlier this year, that our team plays at its best when they have local support.

We are grateful to those who came out in numbers this year and I am confident that they will come back for more when we play against all these world stars in the Guinness PRO14.”

The Southern Kings will take on Leinster (Ireland), Zebre (Italy), Ulster (Ireland), Scarlets (Wales), Edinburgh (Scotland), Dragons (Wales), Benetton (Italy) and Cardiff Blues (Wales) as well as the Toyota Cheetahs.

Tickets are available via www.ticketpros.co.za

The following fixtures are applicable:

16/09/2017: Leinster 14:15

23/09/2017: Zebre Rugby 19:35

04/11/2017: Ulster Rugby 17:00

26/11/2017: Scarlets 15:00

01/12/2017: Edinburgh Rugby 19:15

13/01/2018: Toyota Cheetahs 17:00

02,03,04/03/2018: Dragons Time TBC

23,24,25/03/2018: Benetton Rugby Time TBC

06,07,08/04/2018: Munster Rugby Time TBC

13,14,15/04/2018: Cardiff Blues Time TBC

27,28,29/04/2018: Toyota Cheetahs Time TBC

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

