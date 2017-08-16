Southern Kings assemble squad for PRO14

Deon Davids will lead the Southern Kings into unchartered territory as the Port Elizabeth based side prepares to get their PRO14 campaign off to a start on 2 September.

Southern Kings Chief Operations Officer, Charl Crous, officially announced Davids’ appointment as head coach of the side for the next three years.

“We are pleased to have retained the services of Deon Davids as head coach for the first three years of our participation in the PRO14 Championship,” said Crous.

Davids first took up the coaching reins at the Southern Kings in 2016 before leading the team to their best finish in 2017 in the Super Rugby competition after claiming a historic six victories.

The 49 year old mentor has gained a reputation of having a fine eye for talent and providing a platform for players to launch their careers.

The Southern Kings head coach is looking forward to steering the ship and has already put together a competitive squad that will take part in the PRO14.

“I am happy to be with the Southern Kings for the next three years,” said Davids.

“We will be starting this process of putting together a squad all over again.

We have identified a large group of players and we have communicated to the different unions regarding the players we would like to be here.

The players that have joined us already are the ones that have been released from their duties at those unions. There are some players whom we are still awaiting the response of their various unions to release them as soon as possible.”

The Southern Kings squad started to gather at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this week to begin preparations for the opening match against PRO14 defending champions, the Scarlets.

The list of these squad members is:

Berton Klaasen

Bobby de Wee

CJ Velleman

Cornal Hendricks

Dries van Schalkwyk

Jacques Nel

Jarryd Sage

Khaya Majola

Lubabalo Mtyanda

Lusanda Badiyana

Masixole Banda

Ntabeni Dukisa

Oliver Zono

Pieter-Steyn de Wet

Rowan Gouws

Sbusiso Sithole

Schalk Ferreira

Stephan Greeff

Tango Balekile

Tienie Burger

Victor Sekekete

Yaw Penxe

Kurt Coleman