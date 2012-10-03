South Africa’s Michael February Earns Wildcard Slot for JBay

A dream run on the upgraded World Surf League South African domestic circuit has dropped a packet of confidence in Mikey February’s lap, and he utilized it to go all the way through to the Semifinals of the Ballito Pro presented by Billabong.

February has racked up three victories in four Final appearances in South African QS events so far. His wins came at the Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Pro, the Corona Durban Surf Pro and the Vans Surf Pro Classic. He finished runner up at the Buffalo City Surf Pro.

But his Semifinal appearance in this week’s all-important QS 10,000 has shot him all the way up to No. 4 on the Qualifying Series rankings, up 17 spots.

As a reward for his hot streak, the WSL Commissioner’s office has awarded February the wildcard slot for next week’s Championship Tour event in South Africa, the Corona Open JBay.

Mikey has the full package, with an inspired air game, a solid rail approach and a myriad of man-hacks in his portfolio.

As a result of his Kommetjie, Cape Town upbringing, he is also a fan of the bigger surf and never pulls back. The final touch is his competitive prowess, consistently using contest rules and heat strategy to his advantage.

All the great stuff that is needed for career success on the premier Tour.

February’s point total now is already at 10,550, which puts him in a decent spot with four big QS 10,000 events left in 2017.

After the Corona Open JBay, February will be heading to California for the Vans US Open of Surfing to keep his QS campaign rolling.

The Corona Open JBay will be held from 12 – 23 July and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest which takes place over the same dates. For more information visit www.jbaywinterfest.com