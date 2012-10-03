South African Surf Lifesaving team announced

Lifesaving South Africa have announcing the team for the 2017 Sanyo International Lifesaving Cup, which will be held in the city of Fukuoka, Japan from the 24th – 26th June 2017.

The team is:

Males

Byron Lockett – Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club

Daniel Jones – Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club

Dominic Notten – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club

Nicholas Notten – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club

Ryle De Morny – False Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

Females

Carmel Billson – Marine Surf Lifesaving Club

Jodi Cleworth – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club

Kirsten Flanagan – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club

Mandi Maritz – Durban Surf

Sasha Lee Nordengen – Marine Surf Lifesaving Club

Photo: Byron Lockett by Clive Wright