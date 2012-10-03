South African Surf Lifesaving team announced

Lifesaving South Africa have announcing the team for the 2017 Sanyo International Lifesaving Cup, which will be held in the city of Fukuoka, Japan from the 24th – 26th June 2017.
The team is:
Males
Byron Lockett – Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club
Daniel Jones – Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club
Dominic Notten – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club
Nicholas Notten – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club
Ryle De Morny – False Bay Surf Lifesaving Club
Females
Carmel Billson – Marine Surf Lifesaving Club
Jodi Cleworth – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club
Kirsten Flanagan – Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club
Mandi Maritz – Durban Surf
Sasha Lee Nordengen – Marine Surf Lifesaving Club
Photo: Byron Lockett by Clive Wright