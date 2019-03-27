South African Police warns public about fake job adverts

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has noted with concern several hoax messages containing a fake job listing advert circulating on social media and other channels.

The SAPS urges potential employment seekers to be wary of this fake job listing advert and not fall prey to this scam.

The fake job advert indicates that there are vacant internship opportunities as well as vacant positions available for the Basic Learning Development Programme (BLDP) intake within the Service.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) categorially states that there are currently no internship and Basic Learning Development Programme (BLDP) posts available as yet.

When posts do become vacant, the Service will advertise its vacancies through the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) website, the SAPS website, mainstream media and internal email notices.

“Members of the public are warned not to fall prey to these scams. These fabricated adverts are misleading and are driven by faceless and malicious individuals. The posts for the SAPS will be advertised on the SAPS website when there are posts that are available .

Members of the public are also reminded that employment at the SAPS is not for sale. Usually, a scammer will try to extort money from his/her victims.

The public must be extra vigilant and contact their nearest police station for clarity and information when in doubt”, concluded Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya – Deputy National Commissioner, Human Resources Management.

