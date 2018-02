A seven-year-old drug dog, Aldo impressed Loerie Heuwel Primary School pupils with its skills during a drug-search demonstration at the school on Thursday.

Thornhill SAPS and Humansdorp K9 Unit held a drugs awareness campaign at the school where pupils were shown photos of locally availabledrugs.

There was also a short presentation on the effects of drugs.

Sergeant Yolandi Thysse from Humansdorp K9 and Aldo conducted a drug search for the students as well.

