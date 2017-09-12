Breaking News
South Africa
South Africa remembers Steve Biko

South Africans will join the world in marking the 40th anniversary of the death of Black Consciousness Movement leader, Steve Bantu Biko.

Regarded as a foremost intellectual and anti-Apartheid struggle activist, Biko died on this day four decades ago whilst in police detention.

His brutal death caused outrage in the country and across the world after the then apartheid security forces were blamed for masterminding his death through torture.

At the time, he sustained serious injuries including brain damage.

Biko was the twenty-first person to die in a South African prison in twelve months and the forty-sixth political detainee to die during interrogation since the government introduced laws permitting imprisonment without trial in 1963.

