South Africa has 16 million Facebook users

Social media and internet researcher Arthur Goldstuck has shared the latest local figures for the biggest social media platforms in the country for 2017, as part of the latest SA Social Media Landscape Report for 2018.

Facebook remains the most popular platform in the country, with almost 30% of the population now connected.

South Africa has about 16 million users of Facebook right now, 14 million of which access the site from mobile devices, Goldstuck said.

Johannesburg has the most activity, with five million users.

Local Twitter numbers grew marginally between 2016 and 2017, despite declines seen in places like the US, Goldstuck said. In August 2016 there were approximately 7.7 million South Africans on Twitter – by August 2017, this grew to about eight million users.

Tweeting activity in South Africa continues throughout the week, with the most popular day being Thursday. Twitter users tweet the most in the morning, between 8am and 9am, with a small peak again in the evenings at around 6pm.

Professional social network LinkedIn was the ‘quiet’ growth success story of 2017, with the platform growing its local numbers to 6.1 million users from 5.5 million in 2016.

Instagram has also seen significant growth, with its South African user numbers up 8.5% to 3.8 million users, however this is significantly slower than previous years, where local growth was in the double, or even triple digits.

