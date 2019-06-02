Solar lights with camera tender for Kouga Municipality

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE & ENGINEERING
NOTICE NO: 100/2019
REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF SOLAR LIGHTS WITH
CAMERAS
Prospective Suppliers and Service Providers are hereby invited to submit formal quote
for the Supply and Delivery of Solar Lights with cameras to Kouga Local Municipality.
DETAILED SPECIFICATION IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY:
Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary
documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the
municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.
CONDITIONS OF THIS RFQ:
• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods
with a stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax Compliance Status may
be requested to verify tax status.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid original or certified B-BBEE Status
level Verification certificate / Sworn Affidavit must be submitted to validate
the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof,
appoint more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the
lowest or any tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• RFQ’s that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.
Any information regarding this formal quote can be obtained from Mr. T. Madatt at
042200200 or tmadatt@kouga.gov.za and copy tenders@kouga.gov.za
Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 100/2019: “SUPPLY AND
DELIVERY OF SOLAR LIGHTS WITH CAMERAS”, must be placed in the Tender Box in the
foyer of the Municipal Offices at 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay on or before
WEDNESDAY, 12 JUNE 2019, at 12:00.
C. DU PLESSIS
P.O Box 21
MUNICIPAL MANAGER JEFFREYS BAY
6330