Solar lights with camera tender for Kouga Municipality

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE & ENGINEERING

NOTICE NO: 100/2019

REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF SOLAR LIGHTS WITH

CAMERAS

Prospective Suppliers and Service Providers are hereby invited to submit formal quote

for the Supply and Delivery of Solar Lights with cameras to Kouga Local Municipality.

DETAILED SPECIFICATION IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY:

Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary

documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the

municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.

CONDITIONS OF THIS RFQ:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods

with a stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax Compliance Status may

be requested to verify tax status.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid original or certified B-BBEE Status

level Verification certificate / Sworn Affidavit must be submitted to validate

the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof,

appoint more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the

lowest or any tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• RFQ’s that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue

will not be considered.

Any information regarding this formal quote can be obtained from Mr. T. Madatt at

042200200 or tmadatt@kouga.gov.za and copy tenders@kouga.gov.za

Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 100/2019: “SUPPLY AND

DELIVERY OF SOLAR LIGHTS WITH CAMERAS”, must be placed in the Tender Box in the

foyer of the Municipal Offices at 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay on or before

WEDNESDAY, 12 JUNE 2019, at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

P.O Box 21

MUNICIPAL MANAGER JEFFREYS BAY

6330

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

