SMME’s that wish to be part of the Pellsrus 220 housing project at Jeffreys Bay have been invited to submit their company profiles to Kouga Municipality’s Human Settlements section at the Woltemade Street offices (room 126).

The deadline for submissions is 12 noon on 6 June 2019.

There are a number of housing projects taking place within the Kouga Municipality, including the 220 houses being built in Pellsrus as well as the 1500 houses in Ocean View.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr