Smhart Trail Run takes place at JBay Wind Farm on 30 March

Would you like to experience a run between majestic wind turbines?

The Smhart Trails & Turbines Run takes places on the JBay wind farm just outside Jeffreys Bay (opposite the N2 from Mentorskraal) on 30 March 2019.

Smhart’s marketing manager Dewald van Staden says that the route has already been marked out and that it’s a great challenge for runners.

“The 6km, 14 km and 20 km events will all have spectacular views on a piece of land that not many runners have run before.

You need special permission to enter the gates of the JBay Wind Farm. This is each and everyone’s opportunity to run between the majestic wind turbines,” said Van Staden.

Entries can be done via: https://linksport-stage.co.za/event-details/3

InFood Coffee and a food vendor will be at the event. A jumping castle for the kids and hampers to lucky runners will be handed out.

There will be medals to the first 200 runners.

Late entries and number collections on the morning of the run from 05:30 to 06:30. Race briefing for the first race is at 06:45.

For more information: Dewald van Staden on 071 295 3044

