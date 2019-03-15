Breaking News
More than thousand jobs created in Kouga
Smhart Trail Run takes place at JBay Wind Farm on 30 March
Research finds some shark deterrents don’t work as well as others
Photo of the day – Milky Way at Cape St Francis
Plastic road for Jeffreys Bay
High E.Coli levels in Knysna lagoon
Humansdorp man murdered by his wife
Why vote for the DA in the 2019 election
More music on offer at JBay Winterfest 2019
Man murdered in Hankey
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Smhart Trail Run takes place at JBay Wind Farm on 30 March

Would you like to experience a run between majestic wind turbines?

The Smhart Trails & Turbines Run takes places on the JBay wind farm just outside Jeffreys Bay (opposite the N2 from Mentorskraal) on 30 March 2019.

Smhart’s marketing manager Dewald van Staden says that the route has already been marked out and that it’s a great challenge for runners.

“The 6km, 14 km and 20 km events will all have spectacular views on a piece of land that not many runners have run before.
You need special permission to enter the gates of the JBay Wind Farm. This is each and everyone’s opportunity to run between the majestic wind turbines,” said Van Staden.

Entries can be done via: https://linksport-stage.co.za/event-details/3

InFood Coffee and a food vendor will be at the event. A jumping castle for the kids and hampers to lucky runners will be handed out.

There will be medals to the first 200 runners.

Late entries and number collections on the morning of the run from 05:30 to 06:30. Race briefing for the first race is at 06:45.

For more information: Dewald van Staden on 071 295 3044

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive