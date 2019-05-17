Six suspects invade elderly woman’s home in Port Elizabeth

The South African Police in Port Elizabeth are asking for information about a house robbery where a 78-year-old woman was tied up and robbed.

On Thursday, 16 May 2019 at approximately 00:30, the elderly woman was watching TV in her house in Bernard Street, Lovemore Heights.

She dozed off in the lounge and woke up after hearing a noise to find six suspects in her home. Two suspects stayed with the woman in the lounge while the other four suspects ransacked the house.

The two suspects threatened the woman with a knife, demanding information with regard to the safe. There was no safe in the house and the suspects tied her up.

After the suspects left the house she managed to crawl to the kitchen and then outside in an attempt to get help.

However, it was only after 08:00 when a gardener working in the complex, heard her cries for help and came to her assistance.

The suspects fled with a TV, hi-fi set ,a DVD player, jewellery and a bag with personal belongings of the victim.

Anybody with information can contact Capt Chris Rowan on 082 442 1457.

