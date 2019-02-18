Sister Jakkie van Niekerk puts health care in community’s hands

The face of the Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic’s mobile clinic, Sister Jakkie van Niekerk, has put her plans for retirement on hold to head up a mobile outreach programme.

The programme will serve the outlying impoverished communities of Ebumnyameni, Donkerhoek and Ocean View.

“With a special focus on mothers and the first 1 000 days of their babies’ lives, the mobile clinic will take much-needed health care services to the community,” says Van Niekerk, who is blessed with a great deal of energy and a love for caring for the local community.

“Home visits will form a vital part of the programme and plans are in place to increase community visits to three days a week.”

It is hoped that a shelter can be built in the near future, to protect patients in the Donkerhoek area from extreme weather conditions – especially young children.

“I just love my work,” says Van Niekerk, who worked for the Department of Health Care for over 20 years on a mobile clinic in Humansdorp and surrounding areas – providing health care to 20 to 30 patients a day.

“I love working with people and to be able to examine and diagnose those in need.

“It is amazing to see how they benefit from our services.”

Funding received from the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm is utilised to support the mobile clinic’s operational costs, and the employment of a nurse assistant and full-time professional nurse.

