Simple Essay Editing Tips You Didn’t Know You Needed

Lack of proofreading experience usually results in wasted time and stressing out. To avoid that, have a look at our essay editing tips.

11 Essay Editing Tips for All Occasions

Overly confident students believe that essay writing is all about getting a high grade. However, the reality is that high-quality and original content alone can’t ensure good results.

It’ll take editing to make your paper look really good. Not all students are aware of how to make their essays better with the help of proofreading and editing.

It’s true that editing is an important part of the essay writing process and, as such, should never be skipped.

However, you should be really good at English grammar and be prepared to invest a lot of time into proofreading and formatting.

Why do you need an editing service?

Content is important, but the reader will judge your essay by its structure as well. They say that clothes count for first impressions.

Badly organized essays with lots of errors may serve as a major turnoff for the reader.

It’s, therefore, worth paying particular attention to such nuances to be able to earn good grades and reviews (“How to Be Your Own Best Editor: The Toolkit for Everyone Who Writes” by Barry Tarshis).

Most students devote only 10-15 minutes to editing, hoping to detect only the most obvious errors. However, quickly looking through the essay after a hard day’s work makes editing useless because you’re unable to spot all the mistakes.

It’s impossible to cross an abyss without a bridge or aircraft. Building a bridge may take a lot of time, while a plane will help you get to the other side in seconds.

Think of an essay editing service as a plane. It can make the editing process as fast and easy as a plane ride. The best essay editing service employs only seasoned professionals who can provide high-quality editing and proofreading assistance.

Top 11 editing tips

1. Find a quiet place where you can concentrate on editing without being distracted. Any noise can be a serious hindrance for your essay correction process.

2. Choose a medium that serves your needs best. Whether it’s a soft or a hard copy of your essay, it shouldn’t irritate you or make your eyes hurt.

3. Try playing around with your essay’s looks by choosing different fonts, sizes, colors or styles. That way you’ll get your brain to treat your essay like an unfamiliar piece of writing.

4. If you’re not in a hurry, divide the editing process into smaller editing tasks. Otherwise, your concentration will quickly fade away.

5. Get rid of the sentences that begin the same or have the same number of words. Monotonous rhythm makes the reader bored and distracted (“Writing Clearly: Grammar for Editing, 3rd Edition” by Janet Lane, Ellen Lange).

6. Put your essay aside for a few hours and do some physical exercises to stimulate blood flow. Once you get back to editing, no mistakes will escape your sharp eye.

7. Avoid doing proofreading and editing simultaneously. When editing the first draft, don’t focus too much on punctuation, grammar, and spelling errors. Instead, concentrate on elaborating and connecting ideas and statements.

8. Don’t over-rely on the popular spell-checking applications. Their vocabulary is limited, and they recognize some of the actually misspelled words as valid ones. Surely, they might be useful tools, but they’re still far from being perfect.

9. Highlight or circle every punctuation mark — this will make you mind your punctuation.

10. Don’t over-quote. Too much citing in your essay will make your readers feel that you don’t have your own opinion about the matter under discussion.

11. Avoid using outdated language. Try using neutral words like “people,” “man and women,” “we,” “they” (Harvard College Writing Center Harvard College Writing Center).

According to Stephanie Roberts, “Editing fiction is like using your fingers to untangle the hair of someone you love.”

An editing service may gently “untangle” an ordinary essay and turn it into a sophisticated piece of writing.

