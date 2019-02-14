Shots fired in Aston Bay house robbery

Detectives from the South African Police Service in Jeffreys Bay have launched a manhunt for three armed suspects who entered a residence through a partially open window in Dolphin Drive, Aston Bay, this morning, 14 February 2019 at about 01:30.

It is alleged that the alarm went off as the intruders entered and the 67-year-old female complainant went to investigate. She noticed the suspects and she screamed.

A scuffle ensued between one of the suspects and the victim and she was stabbed in her hand. Her son came to her rescue and they were ordered by the suspects to go to the bedroom where the suspects searched the safe. The suspects took jewellery, a revolver, laptop and cellphones.

The suspects then left the family in the bedroom and continued to ransack the rest of the house. One of the suspects allegedly returned with the revolver and the complainant’s husband (who also had a firearm hidden in the bedroom) fired two shots through the bedroom door. The suspects immediately fled on foot from the scene with some of the stolen items. Jeffreys Bay SAPS were notified and recovered some of the stolen property in the yard. Detectives are following up on all possible leads and have appeaedl to Second-Hand Dealers to be alert to persons wanting to sell jewellery or electronic equipment and to notify SAPS immediately. Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about the robbery, may contact SAPS Jeffreys Bay on 042 200 6800 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

