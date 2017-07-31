Breaking News
Standing Tall: The Jordy Smith Profile
Shop manager robbed in Humansdorp by armed men
Twiggy Baker to defend Puerto Escondido title
Four arrested by Airport reaction team
United States issues travel warning for South Africa
Pedal power for St Francis Bay Police
You need real Grit to win the Oakley X Over
Kouga Municipality continues to combat illegal dumping
Why South Africa’s military is failing to do its job
Black Oystercatcher released in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Shop manager robbed in Humansdorp by armed men

The South African Police in Humansdorp have urged business owners and managers in the area to refrain from carrying large sums of cash in the town.

This warning follows after a shop manager was robbed just before 10:00 on Saturday morning by three armed men in the Main Street, Humansdorp.

The manager was underway to a financial institution to deposit an undisclosed amount of cash.

Three suspects fled on foot after robbing him of the cash.

The acting Station Commander of Humansdorp, Lt Col Dries Landman requested owners and managers of businesses to consider using the services of a cash management company and to alternate the days and times on which they deposit cash.

Police investigations are continuing.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive