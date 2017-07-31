Shop manager robbed in Humansdorp by armed men

The South African Police in Humansdorp have urged business owners and managers in the area to refrain from carrying large sums of cash in the town.

This warning follows after a shop manager was robbed just before 10:00 on Saturday morning by three armed men in the Main Street, Humansdorp.

The manager was underway to a financial institution to deposit an undisclosed amount of cash.

Three suspects fled on foot after robbing him of the cash.

The acting Station Commander of Humansdorp, Lt Col Dries Landman requested owners and managers of businesses to consider using the services of a cash management company and to alternate the days and times on which they deposit cash.

Police investigations are continuing.