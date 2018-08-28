Shoot out in Despatch – cops arrest three suspects, one killed

Immediate reaction by the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad resulted in the swift arrest of three robbery suspects including the recovery of a firearm following a shootout with police on Saturday, 25 August 2018.

According to police information, three suspects entered a shop in End Street in Khayamnandi in Despatch.

One person was armed with a firearm and the suspects helped themselves to groceries, meat and a small amount of cash.

Upon fleeing the scene, one shot was fired but no one sustained any injuries.

The suspects escaped in a green Mazda vehicle. The vehicle’s registration number was immediately circulated and police in surrounding areas were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Flying Squad members immediately responded by blocking off strategic points.

The vehicle was spotted and the Police pursued the vehicle. The suspects fired at police who retaliated.

One of the suspects even alighted from the moving vehicle in an attempt to escape. The vehicle then collided into a stationary Corsa sedan vehicle.

The Police then chased after the three fleeing suspects on foot while they continued to shoot at the Police.

Eventually two suspects were arrested, both with gunshot wounds. A 31-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg while a 25-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and arm. The third suspect escaped.

The fourth suspect (31) got out of the vehicle and fell a few yards away and died as a result of injuries sustained.

Police recovered a gas gun which was in possession of the deceased and a 9mm pistol was also found in the vehicle.

The suspects were detained on charges of attempted murder (attack on police), possession of suspected stolen property, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and reckless/negligent driving.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

