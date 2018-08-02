Shoot out at Greenacres shopping center

Five suspects were arrested and four firearms recovered following a robbery at Greenacres shopping center yesterday (1 August 2018).

At about 12:30 pm, six suspects walked into a cell phone shop in the mall and pretended to be customers.

A firearm was produced and the three front assistants were ushered to the back of the store where the manager was busy.

The manager was instructed to open the safe and approximately 35 cellphones were removed by the suspects who left the store with the phones, two laptops, the employees personal phones and some petty cash.

As the suspects exited the center, they were met by the Police.

The suspects fired shots towards the Police while attempting to get away. One suspect was arrested and a 9mm pistol was recovered.

The others managed to drive away and then abandoned their vehicle in Burt Drive where they fled in different directions on foot.

The Police captured the driver as he ran up Burt Drive.

A total of five suspects were arrested and four firearms was recovered in Van Der Vyfer, Nugget, Middleton and CJ Langenhoven Roads.

One suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his wrist. Police suspect that the suspect may have been shot by his accomplices when they exited the mall.

The suspects aged between 25 and 35 will appear in court on Friday, 3 August 2018 on charges of business robbery, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition among other charges.

The stolen cellphones and a signal jamming device was found in the suspects’ vehicle – a Toyota Etios. The vehicle has been confiscated by police for forensic analysis.

