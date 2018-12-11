Breaking News
Shebeens closed in JBay; drunk drivers nabbed in Joubertina
Cape Town is the greatest city in the world
Retirement Village robber arrested in Port Elizabeth
Kouga must purchase power directly from Wind Farms
Changes made to S&P 500 Tech Index and how South Africans can access it
25 000 comments on Thyspunt, Duynefontyn received by Nuclear Regulator
Billabong Pipe Masters will determine world surf champion
Sporting codes get set for the Mayor’s Cup
Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld to play in Jeffreys Bay
How Eskom is hobbling South Africa’s Economy
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay crime jeffreys bay
Shebeens closed in JBay; drunk drivers nabbed in Joubertina

On Saturday, 8 December 2018, police closed two shebeens in Jeffreys Bay and fined the owners R 2 500 each for operating unlicensed liquor outlets.

During the operation, four suspects were arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

A similar police operation in Joubertina yielded positive results after three motorists were nabbed for drunk driving and four other motorists fined for traffic offences ranging from driving without driving licence to driving unroadworthy vehicles.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok ensured residents and tourist of a safer Festive Season,

“Residents must expect high police visibility in malls, and strategic routes. Police horses from Mounted Unit are going to be a force multiplier in beaches and in all towns with shopping malls”.

jeffreys bay dentist isabeau joubert

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive