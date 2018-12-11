Shebeens closed in JBay; drunk drivers nabbed in Joubertina

On Saturday, 8 December 2018, police closed two shebeens in Jeffreys Bay and fined the owners R 2 500 each for operating unlicensed liquor outlets.

During the operation, four suspects were arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

A similar police operation in Joubertina yielded positive results after three motorists were nabbed for drunk driving and four other motorists fined for traffic offences ranging from driving without driving licence to driving unroadworthy vehicles.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok ensured residents and tourist of a safer Festive Season,

“Residents must expect high police visibility in malls, and strategic routes. Police horses from Mounted Unit are going to be a force multiplier in beaches and in all towns with shopping malls”.

