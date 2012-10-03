Shark warning for Plettenberg Bay

The NSRI are urging the beach going public to be cautious along the coastline, between Natures Valley and Mossel Bay, and in particular around Plettenberg Bay, due to a high number of great white shark sightings.
The increase of shark sightings at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals.
Sharks congregate in this area, as they have done in previous years, to take advantage of naturally occurring prey like seals and fish close in shore.
In particular a large amount of shark sightings have been recorded close in shore along the Plettenberg Bay coastline.
Most of these shark sightings are in the vicinity of Robberg peninsula.
The NSRI and the Emergency Services are well prepared to deal with any incidents and NSRI carry emergency medical shark kits on rescue boats and on NSRI rescue vehicles and NSRI medics carry emergency medical shark kits in private vehicles in an effort to ensure the quickest response to any incident.
For safety the public are advised:
- Do not swim, surf or surf-ski when birds, dolphins or seals are feeding nearby
- Do not swim, surf or surf-ski where, fishing or spear fishing is taking place
- Do not swim in deep water beyond the breakers
- Do not swim if you are bleeding
- Do not swim near river mouths
- Do not swim, surf or surf-ski at night
- Do not swim, surf or surf-ski if there has been a whale stranding nearby
- Obey beach officials and lifeguards if told to leave the water
- If a shark has recently been sighted in an area, consider using another beach for the day
- First-time visitors to beach areas should ask the local law enforcement official, lifeguards or locals about the area
- For those people kayaking or surf-skiing far out to the sea: please consider paddling in groups and staying close together (in a diamond formation)
- Consider using a personal shark shield when you go surfing or kayaking
- Pay attention to any shark signage on beaches
- Do not swim, surf or surfski alone