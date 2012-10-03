Shark warning for Plettenberg Bay

The NSRI are urging the beach going public to be cautious along the coastline, between Natures Valley and Mossel Bay, and in particular around Plettenberg Bay, due to a high number of great white shark sightings.

The increase of shark sightings at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals.

Sharks congregate in this area, as they have done in previous years, to take advantage of naturally occurring prey like seals and fish close in shore.

In particular a large amount of shark sightings have been recorded close in shore along the Plettenberg Bay coastline.

Most of these shark sightings are in the vicinity of Robberg peninsula.

The NSRI and the Emergency Services are well prepared to deal with any incidents and NSRI carry emergency medical shark kits on rescue boats and on NSRI rescue vehicles and NSRI medics carry emergency medical shark kits in private vehicles in an effort to ensure the quickest response to any incident.

For safety the public are advised: