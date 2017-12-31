Shark scare at Cape St Francis

A big shark, suspected to be a Great White, was spotted at Seal Point yesterday afternoon, leading to the beach being closed by the lifeguards.

A surfer in the water saw the shark, estimated to be about 5 m in length, swim from the Point towards the beach, while a person on land also saw the shark.

About 20 surfers who were in the water at the time, immediately paddled for the rocks and everyone got to land safely.

Shortly before the incident took place, numerous Cape Gannets were feeding in the area.

The lifeguards then closed the beach for swimming and surfing as a precautionary measure.

