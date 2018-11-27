Shark alert issued for Knysna

The NSRI Knysna and the Knysna Municipality are urging caution along the Knysna and Brenton-on-Sea coastline, saying increased shark activity can be expected, after a whale carcass washed ashore.

The NSRI says increased in-shore shark activity is expected due to sharks being naturally attracted to the decaying whale carcasses.

It urged bathers and paddlers to be cautious.

According to a statement by the NSRI, Knysna Municipality has closed Brenton-on-Sea beach for swimming.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

