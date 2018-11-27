Breaking News
Surfers are at increased risk of skin cancer – Precautions to take
Shark alert issued for Knysna
Effects of sitting too much
Wild Coast mine blocked by Pretoria court
Taxi operators and drunk drivers targeted in road block
Can Eskom keep the lights on?
Jeffreys Bay Property for Sale – Marina Martinique gem
Hankey drug dealer gets 15 years for murder
Quick action stops Humansdorp fire from spreading
Epic Week of Surfing Ahead
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
Shark alert issued for Knysna

The NSRI Knysna and the Knysna Municipality are urging caution along the Knysna and Brenton-on-Sea coastline, saying increased shark activity can be expected, after a whale carcass washed ashore.

The NSRI says increased in-shore shark activity is expected due to sharks being naturally attracted to the decaying whale carcasses.

It urged bathers and paddlers to be cautious.

According to a statement by the NSRI, Knysna Municipality has closed Brenton-on-Sea beach for swimming.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive