Shark alert issued for Knysna

The NSRI Knysna and the Knysna Municipality are urging caution along the Knysna and Brenton-on-Sea coastline, saying increased shark activity can be expected, after a whale carcass washed ashore.
The NSRI says increased in-shore shark activity is expected due to sharks being naturally attracted to the decaying whale carcasses.
It urged bathers and paddlers to be cautious.
According to a statement by the NSRI, Knysna Municipality has closed Brenton-on-Sea beach for swimming.
