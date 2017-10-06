Breaking News
Shark alert at Cape St Francis
Rally action at Fountains Mall this Saturday
Kouga man excels at national golf tourney
JBay delivers for day 2 of SA Junior Surf Champs
Thieves are looting South Africa’s military bases
No licensing or registration service at Kouga Traffic Department
Jeffreys Bay to host national Blue Flag launch
Petrol price up as AA warns of further fuel hikes
Southern Lights near the Great Australian Bight
Champions in Billabong Junior Series crowned at Seal Point
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Shark alert at Cape St Francis

Surfers and swimmers at Cape St Francis are advised to stay out of the sea today due to heightened shark activity in the area.

The sharks are being attracted by a dead whale in the bay at Cape St Francis.

Two big Great Whites have already been spotted eating the carcass and, with bits of the whale breaking off, more sharks are expected.

The municipality, in conjunction with the Cape St Francis Civic Association, have arranged for the whale to be towed out to a main current out at sea so as to prevent the carcass from washing up along the South African coastline.

The specie of whale is unknown at this stage.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive