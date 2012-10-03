Seven arrested for Eastern Cape taxi violence

The South African Police arrested seven men aged between 29 and 70 years in Port St Johns and Libode yesterday.

Three motor vehicles, a 303 Rifle with 25 rounds of ammunition, a home made gun, bush knives, pangas, sharp instruments and a licenced pistol were confiscated.

The arrests came after two people were killed and eight seriously injured during taxi violence incidents that recently occured at the Ntlaza taxi rank near Ngqeleni.

The suspects will appear before the Ngqeleni Magistrate court facing charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition and possession of dangerous weapons.

All the weapons will be subjected to ballistic testing. The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Ntshinga commended the team for the swift arrests and said that the SAPS delivered on our promise to bring those responsible for taxi violence to book.

“We will continue to put the safety of commuters first and intolerance and violence will not be allowed,” she said.

The Uncedo Taxi Association and the Border Alliance have been fighting over routes in the Eastern Cape since March 2016, with over 30 people killed so far.