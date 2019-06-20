Service Delivery report back meeting in Jeffreys Bay tonight

Kouga communities will have the opportunity to discuss service successes, challenges and plans for their ward with the municipal leadership at a series of public meetings.

The meetings started at the Weston Community Hall and the first Jeffreys Bay meeting will take place this evening at the Pellsrus Community Hall.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the meetings would also be used to address matters that were raised by residents during the recent Integrated Development Plan (IDP) community consultation sessions.

“We promised residents that we would return with feedback. We are pleased that we can make good on this promise and look forward to engaging further with our communities,” he said.

Wards have been grouped together for the meetings to make them as accessible as possible for residents. All meetings will start at 6pm.

The schedule is as follows:

* 20 June for wards 2 and 14 at the Pellsrus Community Hall

* 24 June for wards 3, 8 and 11 at the Newton Hall

* 25 June for wards 4 and 5 at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre

* 26 June for wards 6, 12 and 15 in a tent at the KwaNomzamo Hall

* 27 June for ward 7 at the Loerie Community Hall

* 1 July for ward 7 at the Katriena Felix Hall

* 2 July for wards 9 and 13 at the Vusumzi Landu Hall

* 3 July for wards 10 and 13 at the Dan Sandi Hall

* 4 July for ward 12 at the St Francis Bowling Club

* 8 July for wards 12 and 14 at the Aston Bay Hall

* 9 July for ward 1 at the Oyster Bay Community Hall

* 10 July for ward 15 in a tent at the Humansdorp Country Club

Photo: Robbie Irlam