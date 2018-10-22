Service delivery app makes an impact in Kouga

Kouga Municipality is gearing up for the first birthday of its call centre and Link service delivery app.

The call centre and app went live on 23 October last year and have made a tremendous difference to the manner in which service requests and fault reports are handled by the municipality.

“When we took power, we promised the people of Kouga that we would improve the way the municipality responds to complaints. That has become a reality thanks to the call centre and Link app,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“Many of the initial teething problems have been resolved and we look forward to building the centre from strength to strength.”

Service reports and faults can be logged at the call centre seven days a week, from 7.30am to 7pm, by dialling the municipal switchboard number at 042 200 2200 and choosing option 5 of the automated voice prompt.

Alternatively, they can be logged through the Link Powered by Vodacom app. The free app can be downloaded from the Google Play or App Store, scan the QR code or go tohttps://download.linkapp.co.za/#dl.

