Service Alert: Free vehicle testing at Kouga Roadworthy Centre

Kouga Municipality is helping residents arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says residents are invited to bring their vehicles to Kouga Municipality’s roadworthy centre in Humansdorp for FREE roadworthy/fitness tests.

The free tests will be conducted from today (Monday, 11 December) to Friday (15 December) from 7:30am to 1pm and 1:30pm to 3pm.

“No prosecution will be done if defects are found,” she says. “The owner will receive a list of defects, if any, to attend to before embarking on their holiday trip.”

Residents are asked to take note that no certification will be issued as this is a free additional service being offered this festive season.

The roadworthy centre is situated at the Kouga Fire Brigade/Testing Centre along the entrance to Humansdorp from the N2. More info at 042 291 0250 or 042 200 8330.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

